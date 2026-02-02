DALSA takes cognisance of murder of couple, son over witchcraft suspicion in J'khand's Palamu

Medininagar, Feb 2 (PTI) The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Monday took cognisance of the alleged killing of a couple and their 18-year-old son over suspicion of practising witchcraft.

The incident occurred late on Saturday at Kusdi village in Panki police station area.

“On the instructions of Palamu's Principal District and Sessions Judge Sri Ram Sharma, we have deployed local paralegal volunteers (PLVs) to the victims' home to provide immediate assistance,” said Rajeev Ranjan, secretary of DLSA.

Ranjan also visited the Medinirai Medical College & Hospital (MMCH) on Monday and met the injured minor daughter of the couple and one more person, the DLSA said in a release.

The police had on Sunday recovered the bodies of the deceased, identified as Vijay Bhuiyan (45), his wife Kalia Devi (40), and their son Chotu Bhuiyan. The two injured – their minor daughter and daughter-in-law of Vijay Bhuiyan – are being treated at MMCH.

“The two prime accused... are still absconding, and a manhunt is on to nab them,” Manoj Kumar Jha, SDPO of Lesliganj, told PTI.

An investigation is underway and the culprits will be nabbed soon, Jha said. PTI CORR RPS RBT