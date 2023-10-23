Dam Safety Authority panel to examine reasons for 'sinking of piers' of Telangana's Medigadda barrage

Hyderabad, Oct 23 (PTI) The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) has constituted a six-member committee to examine the reasons for the sinking of the piers of the 'Medigadda (Laxmi) barrage' of Kaleswaram project in Telangana.

"The pillars numbering 15 to 20 of the sixth to eighth blocks of the Medigadda (Laxmi) barrage of the Kaleswaram project had reportedly sunken down on the night of 21.10.2023. Accordingly, per para 8 of Schedule-II of the Dam Safety Act 2021, a committee is constituted with the following members to examine the reasons for the sinking of the piers of Madigadda (Lakshmi) Barrage," the Director of NDSA Secretariat said in an office order on October 22.

The team shall interact with all the stakeholders, including officers of state government, the agency involved in the construction of the barrage, and after a thorough examination of the matter shall submit the detailed report duly indicating reasons for the incident, the order said.

The team shall start its visit on Monday and submit a report on its return, it said.

The constitution of the committee follows a letter by Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on October 22 requesting that a team of experts from the Dam Safety Authority set up by the union government under the 'Dam Safety Act' be deputed to perform a thorough field investigation into the matter.

Kishan Reddy, who is also the BJP's Telangana unit president, said in his letter to Shekhawat that "a few pillars of the Medigadda (Laxmi) barrage in the Kaleswaram project has sunken down" on the night of October 21.

"It is reported that the pillars numbered between 15 and 20 in the 6th block have sunken down. It is also reported that large sounds were heard from the underlying gates of the barrage," Reddy said.

He pointed to reports that all the 85 gates of the barrage are being opened and all the stored water to the tune of 10 TMC are being released downstream into the sea.

All the waters saved, which would have been used for both drinking and irrigation purposes have gone waste, he claimed.

Reddy referred to the alleged submergence of Annaram and Kannepally pump houses of the Kaleswaram project due to the floods last year.

Such alleged continuous failures of the project and other relevant issues need to be thoroughly investigated in the interest of public safety, Reddy said in the letter.

Meanwhile, in the run up to legislative assembly polls, the BJP, Congress and other opposition parties attacked the BRS government over the issue.

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender demanded that the state government issue a white paper on the incident.

He said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should answer the people on how water would be supplied to them in view of the "sinking of the piers, preceded by pump houses being submerged" earlier.

State Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy alleged that the sinking of the piers pointed to defects in the quality of construction.

Referring to BJP leaders making allegations of corruption against the Kaleswaram project in the past, Revanth Reddy why the Centre has not ordered an inquiry into the matter. PTI SJR SJR ANE