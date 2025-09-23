Damage assessment, aid to farmers top priorities for govt in flood-hit Marathwada: Shinde

Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said 'panchanama' or damage assessment in the flood-hit Marathwada region will be done on a war-footing and the government's priority was to provide immediate assistance to affected farmers.

Talking to reporters here, Shinde acknowledged the losses suffered by farmers and death of people besides cattle due to heavy rains in the central Maharashtra region, which comprises eight districts, and assured compensation to the affected families.

He termed the flood situation in Marathwada as serious and noted there have been cloudburst-like instances in some parts of Vidarbha and Western Maharashtra.

The issue pertaining to damage caused by heavy rains in parts of Maharashtra was discussed at Tuesday's cabinet meeting, informed the Deputy Chief Minister.

"Panchanama will be done on a war footing. There is loss of lives and assistance will be given to the kin of the deceased. The government stands firmly with farmers," Shinde affirmed.

He said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was in touch with the Centre over the flood scenario and a team from New Delhi will visit the state to assess the situation.

Both the Centre and the state government will provide assistance to the affected families, Shinde maintained.

Asked about providing loan waiver to farmers, the Deputy CM asserted the Mahayuti government was serious about the issue, but did not elaborate further.

Shinde informed that Chief Minister Fadnavis will visit flood-hit Solapur in western Maharashtra, while he himself will go to Dharashiv in Marathwada. Ministers, too, will also visit flood-affected areas.

The deputy CM said Health Minister Prakash Abitkar will also tour the flood-hit areas considering the threat of outbreak of diseases.

A team of doctors, along with trucks carrying medicines and daily use items, is being sent to provide relief to people, he added.

Eight persons have died, while hundreds of houses were damaged over the last four days as rains wreaked havoc in the usually parched Marathwada region, officials said.

More than 750 houses and crops on over 33,000 hectares were damaged in Dharashiv district alone, where helicopters and boats had to be deployed to rescue stranded people, they said.

Incessant rains have been lashing several pockets of Marathwada since September 20, swelling up dams, prompting authorities to discharge water from them. PTI PR RSY