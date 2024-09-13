Damage due to recent floods, rains pegged at Rs 10k cr in Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Sep 13 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said the total damage due to the recent floods and rains in the state was estimated to be over Rs 10,000 crore.

The CM met the central team that visited the flood-hit areas in the state and sought immediate release of funds from Centre for flood relief activities.

“The Chief Minister explained to the central teams that the recent heavy rains caused huge damage in the state. He cited the comprehensive estimates received from various departments so far and said there has been a loss of Rs 10,032 crore..." an official release quoted Reddy as saying.

During the meeting at the Secretariat here, the CM said the rains and floods caused extensive damage in the state.

Reddy, who placed several requests before the central team, said immediate assistance be released unconditionally for flood relief measures, according to an official release.

He brought to the notice of the central team that with the current rules, even if the entire Telangana is submerged, the state will not be able to use even a single rupee of the Rs.1350 crores available in the NDRF He favoured setting up a fund for taking permanent measures to prevent damage due to floods in the future.

Reddy also suggested that the Centre draw up an action plan for permanently addressing the issue.

The central team visited the rain and flood hit areas in the state for three days. The team held a meeting with the state Chief Secretary on September 11.

The state government put the damage due to flood at Rs 5,438 crores as per preliminary estimates.

Twenty nine people lost their lives in the heavy rains and flooding in the state earlier this month.

Revanth Reddy also highlighted the issue of the recent ecological disaster in which an estimated 50,000 trees spread over about 500 acres in the forests of Mulugu district in Telangana, were uprooted following a huge gale and storm and a sudden cloudburst.

Reddy requested that a team of experts be sent from Delhi to conduct a scientific study and also advise the state government on the necessary precautions to be taken to prevent such incidents, the release said. PTI GDK SJR ROH