Damage to brain region that helps with 'self-control' could intensify political passions: Study

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) A study has found that damage to the prefrontal cortex in the brain that helps with self-control and reasoning could intensify one's political feelings, while damage to brain structure 'amygdala', which is involved in emotional processing, could bring them down. Conducted on Vietnam War veterans, the study compared people who had very localised brain lesions (abnormal change or injury) with those who did not.

Researchers have thus identified for the first time which brain networks regulate political passion.

"While most people have not sustained brain injuries akin to those experienced by the veterans in the study, our findings tell us what neural circuits are at play for the population at large," senior author Jordan Grafman, a professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation at the Northwestern University, US, said.

For the study, published in the journal Brain, the researchers analysed the behaviour of 124 male US military veterans with penetrating head trauma and 35 combat-exposed participants who had not sustained brain injuries.

Varied aspects of political beliefs and intensity of feelings were assessed roughly 40 to 45 years after the participant suffered injuries. Prior to this, the veterans' brain lesions were mapped using a neuroimaging (brain scan) technique.

Based on the participants' behaviour-related data, the team then analysed which specific brain networks were linked to political beliefs and intensity.

"We didn't find brain networks tied to liberal or conservative ideology, but we identified circuits that influence the intensity of political engagement across the political spectrum. This suggests that factors like emotion shape how pre-existing political beliefs are expressed, rather than determining ideology itself," Grafman said.

The findings can help guide people in how to engage in political discussions.

The researchers explained that one strategy while engaging in a discussion could be to reduce emotional attachment, or take the position of an adversary. Another approach could be to collaborate on a project both sides support.

The study's findings also have clinical relevance, the researchers said.

Currently, neuropsychiatric assessments rarely include questions about shifts in political behaviour, but Grafman suggested they should.

"Like other aspects of social behaviour, assessments should consider asking whether a patient has experienced changes in their political attitudes since their brain injury," he said.

Grafman added that understanding the brain's role in shaping beliefs "allows us to better assess meaningful aspects of life for patients and healthy individuals". PTI KRS DV DV