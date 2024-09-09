Damage to Ganesh idol triggers clash, stone-pelting in Surat, cops injured; 34 held

Surat: An idol of Lord Ganesh was damaged after some minors allegedly threw stones at a pandal during the Ganpati festival in Gujarat's Surat city, triggering violence in which some persons including cops were injured, police said on Monday.

After six minors were detained in connection with the incident which took place in Saiyedpura locality late Sunday night, a mob of 200-300 persons gathered at Lalgate police station to protest the action against juveniles from their community.

Stones were pelted from two sides, leaving some persons, including police personnel, injured, Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut told reporters.

A group of persons also set ablaze two vehicles and damaged two other vehicles parked in the area, he said.

The official said police resorted to baton charge and fired teargas shells to disperse the mob.

So far, 28 persons have been arrested and six minors detained while three separate FIRs have been registered in connection with these incidents, police officials said.

Police were carrying out combing operation to nab other accused, Gahlaut said.

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi and senior police officers visited the incident site and promised strict action against the culprits.

"Every single person who has disturbed peace of the city will be nabbed and none will be spared," Sanghavi told reporters.

The incident took place in a communally sensitive locality of Surat, Gahlaut said.

Six minors, in the age group of 12 to 13 years, drove to the venue in an autorickshaw to throw stones. They were being questioned by a police team, he said.

Their guardians were also being detained for questioning, Gahlaut said.

"The minors were immediately taken to the police chowky and an FIR was registered against them," he said.

The police used CCTV footage as well as video recordings of mobile phones and TV cameras to identify and apprehend a total of 28 persons under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly, causing grievous injuries, etc, the official said.

Another FIR was registered against a group of persons for setting two vehicles on fire and damaging two other vehicles parked in the area, Gahlaut said.

"Police have registered the FIR under sections pertaining to arson and damage to property, etc," he said.

Surveillance of the entire area was being carried out and heavy security was deployed to ensure law and order is maintained, the official said.

Different teams involving personnel from the city crime branch, Special Operations Group (SOG) and local police have been formed to investigate the case and nab the accused persons, he said.

A technical team has been formed to check video footage to identify the culprits, he added.

Talking to reporters in Gandhinagar, Gujarat Director General of Police Vikas Sahay said 28 persons have been arrested while legal action has also been initiated against six juveniles, who are in the age-group of 13 to 15 years.

"I want to assure the peace-loving people of Gujarat that the police are well-prepared to see that Ganesh Utsav programmes in all the districts are completed peacefully. We will take strict action against those who try to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the state," he said.

"I will hold a review meeting through video conference with heads of all the police units, including district SPs later in the day on the latest situation prevailing in all districts," Sahay said.

The Surat police took immediate steps following violence in Saiyedpura area and nabbed anti-social elements who were trying to disturb the city's peaceful atmosphere, he said.

The Surat police commissioner along with his team reached the spot after learning about the incident and arrested persons involved in the act, the official said.

"While 28 adults were arrested following combing operations by the police, legal action was also initiated against six juveniles who were involved in disturbing the peaceful atmosphere. Law is equal for everyone. Strict action will be taken against the guilty," he said.