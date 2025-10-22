Damaged Kali idol in Bengal's Kakdwip sparks political row, BJP blames TMC govt

Kolkata, Oct 22 (PTI) A damaged idol of Goddess Kali in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district triggered political outrage on Wednesday, with the BJP accusing the TMC government of shielding culprits, while police urged people not to believe "misinformation" and said an investigation was underway to "arrest and identify" those responsible.

According to officials, the incident took place at a village within Suryanagar gram panchayat area in Kakdwip Assembly constituency, where locals found a damaged idol of Goddess Kali in a temple.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the act was carried out by "jihadi elements" and accused the state government of attempting to "hush up" the incident.

"Don't mistake the scene in the video below for Bangladesh; this is the current state of West Bengal. I have repeatedly said that a conspiracy is underway to turn West Bengal into West Bangladesh... If Hindus do not wake up now, great danger awaits in the coming days," Adhikari posted on X, alleging that the state administration initially tried to prevent the issue from coming to light.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya also criticised the state government, calling the incident "a stark reflection of the TMC government's administrative apathy." "Maa Kali idol desecration at Maa Kali temple in Kakdwip, South 24 Parganas, a stark reflection of the Trinamool government's administrative apathy! Even more shameful was the role of the administration. Police arrived at the scene and immediately ordered the temple to be closed as if their primary task was to cover up the crime rather than catch the culprits," Malviya wrote on X.

PTI, however, couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the videos and clippings shared by the BJP leaders.

The West Bengal Police, however, refuted the allegations, stating that misinformation was being spread about the incident.

"Efforts are being made from certain quarters to spread misinformation about an incident in Kakdwip. Facts are: an idol of Goddess Kali in a village temple under Suryanagar GP was found to be damaged this morning. Efforts are on to identify the person/ persons behind the mischief. Stern action will be taken against those responsible for the incident," it posted on X.

Police said the locals had blocked the national highway over the issue with the damaged idol and refused to go ahead with the immersion.

"Police persuaded the agitators for hours to withdraw the blockade, which was causing serious public inconvenience, with ambulances carrying patients also being stuck. When the agitators did not relent and started pelting stones at the police, minimum force was resorted to by the police to disperse the mob. The immersion of the idol was facilitated thereafter," police said.

The TMC has blamed the BJP for trying to vitiate the atmosphere.

"The BJP is trying to communalise the incident and vitiate the atmosphere. Let police complete the probe. We condemn any attempt to disturb the harmony in this area," a local TMC leader said.

The BJP demanded immediate arrests, while police assured that "stern action" would be taken once those involved were identified.

Officials said the situation in the area remained tense but under control. Additional police personnel have been deployed to prevent any escalation. PTI PNT MNB