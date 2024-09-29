Damaged PWD roads to be repaired, pothole-free Delhi by October end: Atishi

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Delhi will be free of potholes after all damaged Public Works Department (PWD) roads are repaired by the end of October, Chief Minister Atishi said on Sunday.

In a press briefing, Atishi said she and all Delhi government ministers will start field inspection of roads across the city from Monday to assess the extent of damage and the repair needed.

A comprehensive review of a 1,400-km stretch of PWD roads in the city was done in a meeting chaired by her in the presence of all ministers and officials of PWD, the chief minister said.

It was decided that from Monday onwards all ministers will inspect roads in their designated areas for a week and identify if any of them need repair, she said.

The chief minister will inspect the PWD roads in south and southeast Delhi, ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj in east Delhi, Gopal Rai in northeast Delhi, Kailash Gahlot in west and southwest Delhi, Imran Hussain in New Delhi and central Delhi and Mukesh Ahlawat in north and northwest Delhi.

After one week of inspection, it will be decided which roads need "complete repair", "partial repair" and which need to be rebuilt. Repair works will begin the week after the inspection, Atishi said.

Atishi said she expected to provide a "pot-hole-free Delhi" by the end of October as was desired by AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal. The chief minister was handed over a letter by Kejriwal during the assembly session on Friday, requesting her to repair the damaged roads in the city.

The chief minister said that the roads were damaged in the city because of work undertaken by power discoms and the Delhi Jal Board, after which repair work has not been done. PTI VIT SKY SKY