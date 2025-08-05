Damaged sewer, stray animals, poor condition of hospitals: BJP MLAs raise issues in Delhi Assembly

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Legislators from the ruling BJP on Tuesday raised several constituency-specific civic issues in the Delhi Assembly, highlighting concerns over damaged sewer lines, stray animals and poor condition of government-run hospitals. During the second day of the Monsoon session, the MLAs used the 'Special Mention' provision under Rule 280 to highlight these issues and to seek government's intervention.

Mustafabad MLA Mohan Singh Bisht said sewer lines in his constituency, which were laid 12 years ago, are still not working.

“Due to corruption in the previous government, the sewer line is still not working. This is a grave issue. The entire area is suffering,” he told the House.

Karnail Singh, who represents Shakurbasti constituency in the assembly, highlighted the poor condition of Mahavir Hospital.

“It caters to around 20 lakh people but is grossly understaffed. I have submitted a list to the health minister. Only 50 per cent of the hospital building is operational. The previous AAP government is responsible for massive corruption here,” he said.

Madipur MLA Kailash Gangwal drew attention to the menace of stray animals. “Stray cows and dogs are creating chaos. Veterinary doctors are negligent and people are keeping banned dog breeds,” he said.

Rithala MLA Kulwant Rana alleged corruption in Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in the area. “Staff take bribes for basic tests and appointments. The hospital hasn’t been maintained for years,” he said.

Trilokpuri MLA Ravi Kant, too, flagged the issue of broken sewer lines in his constituency and urged the PWD minister to intervene.

Nangloi Jat MLA Manoj Shokeen demanded a new policy for ration card distribution.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Atishi accused the government of failing to rehabilitate slum dwellers.

“In Kalkaji’s 'Bhoomiheen' Camp, only 1,800 out of 3,000 residents got relocation flats after demolitions. The government has failed to fulfil the promise of 'jahan jhuggi, wahin makaan',” she said.

Veer Singh Dhingan, another AAP MLA, demanded that the government install a statue of Virangana Jhalkari Bai on the assembly premises.