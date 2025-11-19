Damini Squad saves college girl from possible assault in Latur

Latur, Nov 19 (PTI) The Damini Squad, a women-only police team to protect women on the streets, saved a college girl from an attempted coercion and threat by a youth in Maharashtra's Latur city, officials have said.

The incident occurred around 10.30 am on Tuesday, when a citizen informed the squad that a college girl was seen crying while a young man threatened to cut his wrist with a knife, repeatedly taking her name, they said.

The Damini squad rushed to the spot and rescued the girl and detained the youth, an official said. The girl told the police that the youth had been harassing her through WhatsApp messages and phone calls, professing his love for her.

On the day of the incident, he emotionally blackmailed her to reach the spot. However, he threatened her after she arrived, the official said.

Authorities have urged citizens to report harassment or threats to women and girls to the Damini Squad helpline at 8830115409. The identity of the complainant will be kept confidential, they said. PTI COR NR