Dampa byelection: Complaint filed against Mizoram CM, adviser over poll code violation

Aizawl, Oct 25 (PTI) Mizoram's main opposition party, the Mizo National Front (MNF), has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Chief Minister Lalduhoma for allegedly violating the model code of conduct, an election official said on Saturday.

The party has also filed a complaint against ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) MLA and adviser to the chief minister Dr Lorrain Lalpekliana Chinzah, the official said.

The legal wing of MNF submitted a complaint to state joint chief electoral officer Ethel Rothangpuii on Friday, alleging that Lalduhoma violated the poll norms by announcing a Rs 700-crore water project for Dampa constituency and promising to provide turmeric processing machines to farmers during campaigning at Reiek village in Mamit district recently, he said.

The MNF also alleged in its complaint that Lorrain organised a free medical camp in Dampa area after imposition of the model code of conduct, he said.

The matters are being investigated, he added.

Five candidates are in the fray for the bypoll to Dampa seat on November 11.

Ruling ZPM has fielded Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, MNF nominated party senior vice-president and former health minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana and Congress fielded its vice-president and former transport minister John Rotluangliana.

The BJP nominated Lalhmingthanga, who recently joined the saffron party, while former chief minister Brig. T Sailo's party (People's Conference) fielded its vice-president K. Zahmingthanga.

A total of 20,790 voters, including 10,185 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of the five candidates.

Counting of votes will be held on November 14.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of incumbent MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21. PTI CORR MNB