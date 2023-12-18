Dams brim in southern Tamil Nadu, surplus water being released

Chennai, Dec 18 (PTI) The storage in major dams and reservoirs in southern Tamil Nadu ranged between 80 and 100 per cent on Monday following heavy rainfall, the government said.

Advertisment

The Army and Coast Guard are set to be involved in rescue and relief operations and a total of 425 disaster relief personnel have been deployed and Thoothukudi airport is closed.

While the storage in Manimuthar dam was 83.10 per cent, it was 89.54 per cent and 80.73 per cent in Papanasam and Servalar dams respectively, an official release said.

Vadakku Pachayiyar and Nambiyar dams reached 100 per cent storage. In Kodumudiyar and Kadananadhi it was 88.25 per cent and 89.88 per cent. Surplus water continues to be released with copious inflows. All the dams are in Tirunelveli district.

Advertisment

In Kanyakumari district, the storage in four key dams and reservoirs ranged between 91.77 per cent and 94.70 per cent.

In the four districts of Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi, 225 State Disaster Response Force personnel divided into nine teams have been deployed.

In such districts, National Disaster Response Force's (200 personnel) eight teams have been stationed and two more NDRF teams are set to be deployed.

Nearly 7,500 people belonging to 1,545 families have been housed in 84 relief centres, such as schools and marriage halls, and 84 boats are in use for rescue purposes. PTI VGN KH