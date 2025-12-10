DAMS felicitates top-performing medical students

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Medical education institute Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences (DAMS) on Wednesday said it felicitated the nation's top-performing medical students at an event here.

The event held on Monday here brought together the brightest minds who have excelled in NEET PG, INI-CET, and other premier medical entrance examinations, a statement said.

"This ceremony celebrates those exceptional young achievers who transformed challenges into milestones and turned years of hard work into remarkable success," DAMS said.

Sumer Sethi, Founder & Director of DAMS, said that the institute has transformed the landscape of medical coaching through innovative teaching methods, digital learning ecosystems, and a constant commitment to student success. PTI MSS MR