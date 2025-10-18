Dams in south get copious inflows as heavy rain lashes TN; rainfall activity to intensify, says IMD

Chennai, Oct 18 (PTI) Heavy rain lashed many parts of Tamil Nadu, with the southern districts experiencing intense showers on Saturday as the rainfall activity gained momentum following the onset of Northeast Monsoon.

The reservoirs in the south received copious inflows while in Chennai, the moderate to heavy rain since October 17, caused sudden inundation in certain places.

According to the weather office, the Northeast Monsoon set in over Tamil Nadu on October 16. Moderate to heavy rains were expected in areas along the Western Ghats and southern districts, while coastal regions, including Chennai, will continue to receive moderate showers, it said.

Rain pounded Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Tuticorin, and Virudhunagar districts in the south, while Kancheepuram, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai and Ranipet districts in the north too received sharp showers.

The IMD has warned that two low pressure systems are likely to intensify the rainfall activity.

A well-marked low pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area off Kerala-Karnataka coasts is likely to move west north-westwards and concentrate into a depression during the next 36 hours.

Another low pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal around October 21 and it is likely to move west northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over central parts of South Bay of Bengal and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal during subsequent 48 hours.

"Under its influence, enhanced rainfall activity is likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during October 22-24, the bulletin said.