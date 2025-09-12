DAMU employees threaten boycott of farm campaign, seek restoration of agrometeorological units

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) District agrometeorological unit (DAMU) employees protesting the government's decision to shut down the centres have written to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the Agriculture Ministry, saying they will not participate in the upcoming Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan unless their demands are met.

On behalf of the Agrometeorological Units Association, the employees warned that the closure of DAMUs "threatens agricultural productivity, food security, and farmer welfare at the grassroots level".

"DAMUs have been instrumental in supporting government programmes, including the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, particularly during critical periods such as the Rabi season.

"They provide localised weather forecasts, early warning alerts, crop management guidance and timely advisories, ensuring farmers can optimise sowing, irrigation, and harvesting practices," the association said in the letter dated September 11.

The Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan is a nationwide government campaign aimed at boosting farmers' participation in modern agricultural practices and schemes, with a focus on crop planning, adoption of new technologies and resilience against climate risks. The programme is being positioned as part of the government's broader push towards 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

The employees said the discontinuation of DAMUs will result in a significant disruption of the Rabi season agricultural activities.

"Farmers will lose access to critical information needed to make timely decisions, directly affecting crop yield, resource management and income stability. This will also lead to non-participation of our members in VKSA-2025, as they cannot engage meaningfully without reliable agrometeorological support," the letter read.

The association demanded immediate restoration of all existing DAMUs at Krishi Vigyan Kendras, continuation of services by existing staff and takeover of DAMUs by ICAR and the Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa to ensure uninterrupted services.

Over the last six years, DAMUs have set up 199 automatic weather stations, deployed agrometeorologists and observers, and organised village-level climate awareness programmes.

"These efforts have protected farmers from losses due to extreme weather events such as hailstorms, floods and droughts, safeguarding lives, livestock and livelihoods," the association said.

The government shut down 199 DAMUs in early 2024 following a directive from the Niti Aayog, though the pilot project was supposed to run until 2026.

Despite the order, around 130 employees continued working because they had approached court and obtained a stay, which allowed them to keep supporting farmers with weather and crop advisories.

Salaries, however, were released only in March this year after further court intervention.

DAMUs were launched in 2018 to extend the reach of the government's agromet advisory services that began in 1976 and were expanded in 1993 with the creation of Agromet Field Units.

Each DAMU, set up at Krishi Vigyan Kendras, had two contractual staff: a subject matter specialist in agrometeorology and an agromet observer.

DAMU employees are tasked with analysing weather data, preparing block-level crop-specific advisories and directly engaging with farmers.

These advisories, sent twice a week, have been credited with reducing crop losses, lowering insurance claims under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and helping farmers adapt to increasingly erratic weather.

Several politicians, including Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, have opposed the closure.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences has said it is considering a permanent framework to continue the work of DAMUs but no decision has been taken yet. PTI GVS DIV DIV