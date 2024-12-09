Dance bar busted in Nagpur; 21 booked

Nagpur, Dec 9 (PTI) A dance bar was found operating illegally under the guise of orchestra music in Nagpur's Hingna area, police said on Monday.

A total of 21 persons, including 18 customers and staffers of a restaurant, were booked by police.

A police team under DCP Lohit Matani's guidance raided 'S Bar and Restaurant' past Sunday midnight after receiving a tip-off about illegal activities at the establishment, they said.

Upon entering the premises, authorities found a woman singing and some other females dancing inappropriately and in a vulgar manner, said the police.

Customers were seen showering currency notes on the dancers, they said.

A case has been filed against the establishment's owner Jai Baldev Hirani (42), manager Raju Lalchand Jhamba (59), cashier Devendra Ramakrishna Shende (38), and 18 customers at the Hingna police station, they added. PTI COR RSY