Dance drama to show journey, values of Lord Ram

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) The Urvashi Dance Music Art and Cultural Society will bring to life the timeless story of Lord Ram with dance drama "Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram" at Kamani Auditorium on April 21.

Directed by Kathak exponent Rekha Mehra and choreographed by Ajay Bhatt and Aamrapali Bhandari, the production blends dance and drama to emphasise the timeless virtues of bravery, morality, and devotion that Lord Ram embodies in the Hindu epic of "Ramayana".

“Our objective is to revive and reflect on the ideals of Shri Ram at a time when they are deeply needed. To honour Lord Ram is not merely to chant his name but to incorporate his virtues of righteousness, compassion, and respect for all in our lives. Through this dance drama, we hope to foster a cleaner, more just society, free from crime and injustice," Mehra said in a statement. The performance will feature a cast of professional artistes, alongside talented underprivileged children trained by the Urvashi Dance Music Art & Cultural Society, emphasising "the inclusive and empowering nature of this production".

The production is supported by the Ministry of Culture, the organisers said.