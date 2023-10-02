Dance party raided in Nagpur, 37 persons held for obscenity

Nagpur, Oct 2 (PTI) Thirty-seven persons were arrested after a dance party was raided in a resort in Pachgaon near Napur, a Crime Branch official said on Monday.

Several persons were found semi-nude and were dancing obscenely, he said.

"The raid was carried out late Sunday night. We have arrested 37 persons, including 13 dancers. It was organised by a company dealing in pesticides as incentive for those who made purchases of more than Rs 75,000," he said.

"Five SUVS, liquor bottles, Rs 1.12 lakh cash were seized. A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act," he added. PTI COR BNM BNM