Dance teacher, two accomplices arrested for blackmailing minor student

Gurugram, Aug 12 (PTI) Police arrested a 24-year-old dance teacher along with his two accomplices for allegedly blackmailing a minor girl student after threatening to post her objectionable pictures on social media and extorting Rs 30 lakh from her, officials said.

The teacher, his brother and another associate were produced in a city court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody, they said, adding a car and goods worth several lakhs of rupees were seized from their possession.

According to the police, the 14-year-old girl student was fond of dancing and had joined the training centre. However, the dance teacher allegedly gave her a drink laced with intoxicants and when she fell unconscious, he took objectionable photographs of the student.

He then blackmailed her by threatening to post the photographs on social media, said the police.

The accused dance teacher also involved two others in this act. All three together started demanding money. The student stole from her house and gave about Rs 30 lakhs to the accused, they said.

The student finally narrated her ordeal to her relatives, after which a complaint was registered, they said.

An FIR was lodged under relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO and all three accused were arrested on Monday, the police said.

"The accused dance teacher hatched the plan to blackmail the minor girl student. All three accused were produced in a city court and sent into judicial custody", said Jitender Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police of Sohna. PTI CORR RT RT