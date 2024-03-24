'Dance to Freedom': Book explores role of courtesans in India's independence

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) An upcoming book, "Dance to Freedom: From Ghungroos to Gunpowder", aims to explore the hidden stories of tawaifs, the unsung heroes of India's struggle for independence.

Advertisment

The book, written by author-historian AK Gandhi and published by Fingerprint, will hit the stands on April 12.

"'Dance to Freedom' is a tribute to these unsung heroes of Indian history. It profiles some of the most remarkable tawaifs, such as Azizan Bai, Begum Hazrat Mahal, Husna Bai, and others, who made an indelible impact on the struggle for freedom.

"It also traces the evolution and decline of the tawaif culture, and its enduring legacy on Indian art and society," said Gandhi in a statement.

Advertisment

Tawaifs, or courtesans, were highly skilled and influential women who excelled in music, dance and poetry. They were patronised by the elite and the royalty, and enjoyed a high social status and respect.

However, with the advent of British colonialism, their position and reputation declined drastically. They faced oppression, discrimination, and marginalisation from society and the state.

But they didn't give up, and went on to play a significant role by contributing wealth, support, and inspiration to the fighters during India's freedom movement.

The book, according to the publishers, illuminates their integral role in the freedom movement, showcasing their artistic brilliance and resilience against British oppression and societal biases.

"It celebrates their lasting impact on Indian culture and politics, providing a poignant tribute to these forgotten heroes who, through dance and defiance, left an indelible mark on the fight for freedom -- an essential read, shedding light on the untold stories that shaped India’s history," they added. PTI MG RDS RDS