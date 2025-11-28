Dancer Dona Ganguly abused on social media, files police complaint

Kolkata, Nov 28 (PTI) Renowned Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly has lodged a complaint with the police after being allegedly targeted with abusive and derogatory remarks on social media, an officer said on Friday.

The dancer, also the wife of former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, filed the formal complaint with Thakurpukur police station, following which the police started an investigation against unidentified persons.

"The abusive posts emerged around Dona Ganguly's dance performance at the Kolkata Film Festival. The complaint specifically pointed to a Facebook page that targeted her," the police officer said.

In the complaint lodged on Wednesday evening, she alleged that through the social media page, users not only "body shamed" her but also insulted her, causing damage to her reputation.

"She has described these acts as defamatory and stated that the posts were intended to tarnish her honour," the officer said, adding that Dona Ganguly provided screenshots of the abusive posts along with a mobile number associated with the Facebook page.

"We are working to identify the individuals responsible for the offensive posts. We are tracing the posts and the associated mobile number to identify the perpetrators," he added. PTI SCH NN