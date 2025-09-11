Dancer held for driving man to suicide

Solapur, Sept 10 (PTI) A 21-year-old folk dancer has been arrested after a 34-year-old deputy sarpanch allegedly shot himself dead outside her house, apparently over a soured relationship and persistent demands by the accused woman, who was eyeing his property, police said on Wednesday.

Family members of the deceased, Govind Barge, alleged that he was in a relationship with the accused Pooja Gaikwad, a member of a folk dance troupe in Barshi, Solapur.

Gaikwad was allegedly forcing Barge to transfer his land and a bungalow in her name. She had also threatened to launch a false case against the deputy sarpanch if he failed to do her bidding, police said.

"Barge was found dead with a bullet wound in his head in his car outside the house of Gaikwad's mother in Sasure village in Barshi tehsil on Tuesday. Before pulling the trigger, Barge had made a video call to Gaikwad and tried to call her for a discussion, but she refused," police said.

Barge's brother-in-law lodged a case against Gaikwad under the sections pertaining to abetment of suicide, following which she was arrested and remanded to police custody for three days.

Barge was a deputy sarpanch of Lukhamasla in Georai in Beed. He was a contractor by profession and used to frequent a folk art centre in Barshi, where he developed a close relationship with Gaikwad.

"Barge spent money and used to fulfil the demands of Gaikwad and her family members, including buying an expensive mobile phone and high-end bikes for her brother. He even helped her relative with a three-acre plot of land," said a police officer.

The FIR stated that Barge recently constructed a bungalow in Georai, which Gaikwad wanted to be transferred in her name. She also allegedly made frequent demands that Barge transfer the five-acre farm land in her brother's name.

"When Barge refused, Gaikwad threatened to file a false case against him," police said.

Police Inspector Kundan Gawade said Gaikwad has been arrested and remanded to police custody for three days. PTI SPK NSK