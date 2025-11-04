Dancer killed in accident near Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov 4 (PTI) A 36-year-old dancer, who had appeared in several reality shows, died after a truck allegedly rammed into his car that was parked on the roadside of a highway on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sudheendra, they said.

The incident, which occurred near Pemmanahalli in Nelamangala taluk, was captured on a CCTV camera.

The CCTV footage showed the car parked on the roadside with Sudheendra standing beside it. A truck approaching from behind was seen gradually veering towards the parked vehicle before colliding with it, resulting in his death.

According to police, Sudheendra was on his way to his brother's house when his newly purchased car reportedly developed a mechanical issue. He had parked it on the roadside and was inspecting it when the speeding truck allegedly veered towards the vehicle from behind and rammed into it.

The impact of the accident was such that he died on the spot, a senior police officer said.

Soon after the accident, the driver fled the spot with the offending vehicle, he said.

Citing preliminary investigation, the officer said the driver is suspected to have dozed off while driving, leading to the accident.

A case has been registered and the driver has been nabbed, police said. PTI AMP SA