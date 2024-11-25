Dancer with Phd pens books on Kathak tradition of Raigarh Gharana

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Kathak dancer Yasmin Singh, who holds a PhD in the dance form, has penned two books on the youngest or most recently founded gharanas out of the four, the Raigarh Gharana.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat released the books at a function graced by acclaimed artists, politicians and academia.

Singh said she wrote the books to preserve and propagate the rich heritage of Indian classical dance and its significant contribution to art and culture.

The books - 'Raja Chakradhar Singh - Pioneer and Patron of Kathak Dance' and 'Aesthetics of Kathak Compositions of Raigarh Gharana' - trace the heritage of the youngest of the four Kathak gharanas.

The Raigarh Gharana was founded by Raja Chakradhar Singh in the early 20th century. Due to his deep interest and respect for the performing arts, famous Gurus and artists from other gharanas took shelter in his city, Raigarh (now in Chhattisgarh).

Together, they formed new dance compositions that also amalgamate parts of Jaipur and the Lucknow gharana forms with different dimensions of artistic creations.

The books trace the king's inputs to make these pieces.

Singh said, "The Raigarh Gharana has made an invaluable contribution to the Kathak tradition. Maharaja Chakradhar Singh's aesthetic sense and the work done by him should never be forgotten".

The launch of these books is an important step that will help preserve and carry forward the legacy of Kathak dance.

Singh's Kathak journey began under the tutelage of renowned guru Madhukar Jagatap of Indore. Under his guidance, Yasmin learned the nuances of Kathak and increased her dedication towards this art.

After this, she did her post-graduation in music from Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya. After this, she did her PhD at Raja Man Singh Tomar Music and Arts University, Gwalior.

The first book focuses on the king's childhood, education, the Raigarh principality and his role as a patron of arts and artists. It mentions his creative vision, a profound grasp of classical music and dance and the unique talas and bandishes composed by him.

The second book presents an analysis of the peculiarities, aesthetics and historical and cultural significance of the compositions of the Raigarh Gharana.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the Kathak tradition of Raigarh Gharana is an important part of Indian classical dance. "Through these books of Dr Yasmin Singh, we can preserve and propagate the priceless heritage of Raja Chakradhar Singh." Raman Singh, Speaker of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly said, the books will help preserve and propagate the art tradition of Raigarh Gharana and prove to be a milestone in the world of Indian classical dance.