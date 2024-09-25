Dancing videos of Modi, Mahatama Gandhi posted on social media; case filed

Ballia (UP), Sep 15 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons for allegedly posting an "objectionable" video of Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

The matter was highlighted by Neha Singh Rathore from her X account @imrowdy_rathore on Tuesday.

"The popular and successful Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath Ji Maharaj has made many efforts for the honour and security and empowerment of women of his state. How some cheap street reelers are using Yogi Ji for a few views. Not only this, how the videos of Prime Minister and Mahatma Gandhi are being edited and uploaded for cheap popularity," Rathore, who wrote himself as a nationalist, social activist and public speaker, said.

An FIR has been registered under sections of the Information Technology Act against unknown persons on Tuesday on the complaint of Praveen Singh, in charge of the media cell at Cyber Thana, Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Jha said.

Police are investigating the case and legal action will be taken, he added.

Rathore has also posted a video on X, in which Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are seen dancing and singing with a woman on a Bhojpuri song.

Questioning the Ballia police she said, "When will action be taken against this cheap street reeler?" PTI COR ABN HIG