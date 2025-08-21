Dangerous explosives found outside Kerala school

Palakkad (Kerala), Aug 21 (PTI) Explosives found outside a school compound in Vadakanthara in this district on Wednesday were confirmed to be of a dangerous nature, according to the First Information Report (FIR).

The explosives were found on Wednesday evening when a student threw one of the devices--which are suspected to be used for eliminating wild boar--resulting in an explosion, causing minor injuries to both himself and an elderly woman nearby, police said.

The FIR states that Narayanan, a 10-year-old student, discovered the explosives near the gate of the Vyasa Vidhya Peedom pre-primary school compound in Vadakanthara at around 3.45 pm.

Excited over the discovery, he threw one of the explosives to the ground, which then exploded with a loud sound, injuring himself and 84-year-old Leela, who was standing nearby.

School authorities and residents rushed to the scene and called the police who searched the place and found four more explosives in a bucket.

The injured were taken to the hospital, and their condition is stable, said police sources.

Palakkad North police have registered a case under section 3(a) (causing an explosion that is likely to endanger life), section 4(a) (keeping explosives with an intention to endanger life and property) of the Explosive Substance Act, and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act that deals with cruelty to children.

The FIR of the case stated that explosives were of a dangerous nature and were kept at the place to endanger human life.

A team led by a DySP-ranked officer is investigating the case.

According to police, CCTV cameras in the area have been recovered as part of the investigation, and attempts are being made to identify people who kept explosives near the school compound.

BJP district leaders alleged a major conspiracy behind the incident and demanded a thorough probe.

CPI(M) leaders alleged that the school management is affiliated with RSS, and there is training given to volunteers in the area.

Congress has also called for a detailed probe into the incident.PTI TBA TGB ADB