Danish Ali meets Sonia Gandhi, likely to contest from Amroha on Cong ticket

New Delhi: Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali, who has been suspended from the Bahujan Samaj Party, met former Congress president Sonia Gandhi here on Thursday and is likely to contest again from his Amroha constituency on a Congress ticket.

Ali met Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence here and sought "blessings" from the Congress parliamentary party chief.

Sources said Ali is likely to be the Congress candidate from Amroha.

"Honoured to get blessings of epitome of sacrifice, Smt Sonia Gandhi for my 2nd Lok Sabha Election from Amroha. Her heart beats for India's poor," Ali said in a post on X.

"It was National Advisory Council (NAC) headed by her that piloted landmark pro-poor AND transparency laws like MNREGA, RTI, Right to Education, Food Security Bill," he said.

Notably, the Congress had bargained for Amroha in its seat-sharing talks with the Samajwadi Party, and could field Ali from that constituency.

Ali had earlier joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Nyay Yatra at its starting point in Manipur, saying he would be failing in his duty as a politician if he did not be a part of the "biggest drive for unity and justice".

He had also joined Rahul Gandhi's Yatra when it passed through his constituency of Amroha.