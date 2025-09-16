Danish PM extends support to India-EU FTA

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday conveyed his country's strong support for the conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement during a telephonic conversation with PM Narendra Modi.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership across sectors such as trade, investment, innovation, energy, water management, food processing and sustainable development, an official statement said.

Prime Minister Modi said on X, "Had a very good conversation with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark today. We reaffirmed our strong commitment to strengthening our Green Strategic Partnership and to an early conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. Conveyed best wishes for Denmark's Presidency of the Council of the European Union." He added, "Also discussed our shared interest in bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine." The statement said Frederiksen reaffirmed Denmark's strong support for the conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) at the earliest, and for the success of the AI Impact Summit to be hosted by India in 2026.

Modi reiterated India's consistent support for the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and the early restoration of peace and stability.

He also conveyed his best wishes for the success of Denmark's ongoing Presidency of the Council of the European Union and non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council, the statement said. PTI KR RHL