Danish Siddiqui Foundation invites entries for inaugural journalism award

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The Danish Siddiqui Foundation on Tuesday announced the Danish Siddiqui Journalism Award, which will recognise journalists who "uphold the journalistic values of courage, integrity, empathy, and truth in their reporting." The nomination deadline for the award is March 31. An award ceremony will be held on May 4 in the national capital, the foundation said in a statement.

Siddiqui, known for his fearless storytelling and eloquent imagery, was killed while reporting in Kandahar, Afghanistan, on July 16, 2021.

The inaugural award will be given in four categories: Print, Photojournalism, Digital and Broadcast.

The nominations will be evaluated by a jury of senior journalists: Rajdeep Sardesai, Vaishna Roy, Kishalay Bhattacharjee, dean of the Jindal School of Journalism and Communication and Gabrielle Fonseca, South Asia editor at Reuters Pictures.

"I am honoured to be a part of a jury deciding on the awards instituted in the name of Danish Siddiqui, a photojournalist who, in the truest sense of the words, represented the best values of journalism. Danish, with his ground reporting and photography, stood for courage, truth and empathy. I would encourage all journalists out there to apply for the award and celebrate Danish’s legacy by doing the kind of meaningful, impactful work that we would like to honour and recognise," said Sardesai.

The award is open to Indian journalists, including foreign correspondents based in India.

Stories published between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024, are eligible for the awards.

Nominations will be judged on relevance, impact and ethical rigour, with a focus on stories that present fresh perspectives and untold narratives.

"Danish saw journalism as a bridge to humanity's conscience, and its job was to be a mirror, showing the truth as it is. By instituting this award, we want to recognise the valuable role of journalists in shaping our society and honor those who report from the front with the utmost sincerity and integrity," said Akhtar Siddiqui, a board member of the foundation.

As chief photographer and head of Reuters' multimedia team in India, Siddiqui covered a broad spectrum of stories, shedding light on the often-overlooked toll of conflicts in some of the most challenging locations in the world.

Documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis earned him his first Pulitzer Prize in 2018. He again received the coveted prize posthumously in 2021 for his Covid-19 coverage in India. PTI MAH MAH ARD ARD