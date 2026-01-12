Danish Siddiqui Journalism Award 2026 invites entries

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The Danish Siddiqui Journalism Award has invited entries for its upcoming edition, recognising journalists whose work reflects courage, integrity, empathy and a commitment to truth.

Instituted by the Danish Siddiqui Foundation, the award honours impactful journalism across print, digital, photojournalism and broadcast categories, and recognises reporting that places public interest at the centre of journalistic practice.

"Journalism that remains grounded in truth and empathy is especially important in the present moment. The award aims to highlight journalism that demonstrates accuracy, fairness and accountability and brings attention to underreported issues and communities," said senior journalist Om Thanvi, chair of the jury.

The award is named after Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, whose work documented conflict zones, humanitarian crises and everyday life with depth and sensitivity. He was killed while reporting in Kandahar, Afghanistan, on July 16, 2021.

The entries are open to journalists, including foreign correspondents based in India, working across news organisations and independent platforms.

The submissions will be evaluated by an independent jury comprising senior journalists including Thanvi, Siddharth Varadarajan, Suhasini Haider, Josy Joseph, Saurabh Dwivedi and Prof. Sabeena Gadihoke. The last date for entries is February 15.