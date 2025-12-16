Danish tourist held in Agra with live cartridges at airport

Agra (UP), Dec 16 (PTI) A Danish tourist was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Agra after three live cartridges were allegedly recovered from his baggage during a security check at Kheria Airport, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened light on December 14 when the tourist was scheduled to board a flight from Agra to Bengaluru.

During routine screening, security personnel allegedly detected the cartridges in his bag and alerted the local police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, City, Syed Ali Abbas said the Danish national had come to Agra from Bengaluru along with his son for sightseeing and was returning to Bengaluru on Sunday, adding that both the father and the son were taken into custody. After verification and questioning, the son was released, while a case was registered against the father.

“The accused has claimed during interrogation that he holds a valid arms licence and the cartridges were inadvertently left in his bag,” the DCP said.

He added that the Embassy of Denmark has been informed about the matter. PTI COR ABN ABN MNK MNK