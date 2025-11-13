Danve accuses minister's daughter of trying to enroll as voter after `finalisation' of list

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 13 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Thursday alleged that Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat's daughter tried to enroll in the voter list after it had been finalised, a charge the minister denied.

Danve did not understand the voter registration process which is continous, said Shirsat, Minister for Social Justice who belongs to the rival Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde.

Holding a press conference, Danve claimed to have documents showing that Shirsat's daughter tried to include her name in the voter list for Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections on October 27, after the final list had been published.

"I have raised this matter with the (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) district collector," said the former leader of opposition in the legislative council.

Shirsat termed the allegation as baseless.

"It appears that Danve, despite holding such a senior position, has not understood the election process. Voter enrollment is a continuous process which typically takes seven days. The final decision on inclusion rests solely with the Election Commission. We are entitled to include a name even today, as the process remains open," the minister told reporters. PTI AW KRK