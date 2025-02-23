Danve, Andhare slam Gorhe for 'Merc and corruption' jibe at Uddhav faction

Mumbai, Feb 23 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Sunday slammed Shiv Sena MLC Neelam Gorhe for alleging corruption in the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

At the 98th All India Marathi Literary Festival held recently in Delhi, Gorhe, the deputy chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council, claimed posts within Shiv Sena (UBT) were obtained through monetary means, including gifting of Mercedes cars.

Hitting back, Danve, the leader of opposition in the Legislative Council, said Gorhe has no understanding of party dynamics and was someone "who only filled forms for four terms".

"My party has never asked me for a single rupee. I rose from being an ordinary worker in the rural areas to LoP in the Council. If what Gorhe said was true, then there would have been a line of Mercedes vehicles at Matoshree (the Bandra residence of Uddhav Thackeray)," he said.

Danve's colleague Sushma Andhare also attacked Gorhe saying the latter spent 30 years in the (undivided) Shiv Sena and had significant influence over appointments.

"If she claims corruption exists, she should account for her own earnings during her tenure. Gorhe must disclose how much she had profited from her long association with the party," Andhare said.

Gorhe joined the Eknath Shinde faction some time after the Shiv Sena split following the latter's rebellion in June 2022.

Meanwhile, Danve also asked if it is appropriate for literary conferences to be used in this manner to level political allegations. PTI ND BNM