Danve questions BJP's `hypocrisy' over Urdu pamphlet

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra), Nov 21 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Friday criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party for its "double standards" over a candidate using Urdu campaign material for the coming civic polls.

He was not against Urdu, but the BJP publishing Urdu election pamphlets was hypocritical as the saffron party would have surely criticised the Shiv Sena (UBT) or the Congress for the same thing, he said.

Earlier, in a post on X on Thursday, Danve had shared an Urdu pamphlet of a BJP candidate and asked if its top leaders in Delhi approved of it.

"If BJP writes in Urdu, it is acceptable. If we do, it is not. They are also seeking the support of the Urdu-speaking community for votes," he said in a veiled reference to Muslim voters. PTI AW KRK