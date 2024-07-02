Danve's suspension a one-sided decision and pre-planned conspiracy, says Uddhav

Mumbai, Jul 2 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the decision to suspend Ambadas Danve, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council, was one-sided and a pre-planned conspiracy.

Talking to reporters, Thackeray said Danve was not given any opportunity to present his side before being suspended.

Thackeray said, as the chief of the Shiv Sena (UBT), he was apologising for the remarks made by Danve if it hurt women, but asked what action was taken against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena leaders for making such comments outside the House.

"There was a need to discuss the resolution (to suspend Danve), but there was no discussion on it," he said.

He said the suspension was done to overshadow the victory of his party in the legislative council polls. Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates Anil Parab and Jagannath Abhyankar won from the Mumbai Graduates and Teachers constituencies respectively.

"The conspiracy (to suspend Danve) was a planned conspiracy," Thackeray said.

"Whatever you (government) do is democracy and act by us (opposition) a crime," he added, taking a dig at the government.

He said the suspension was done at a time when the opposition had begun to dissect the state budget.

The Maharashtra legislative council on Tuesday suspended Danve for five days on the grounds of using abusive language in the House.

Danve was accused of using abusive language against BJP legislator Prasad Lad during a discussion in the Upper House of the state legislature on Monday evening. Lad had demanded a resolution condemning Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'not Hindus' remarks in the Lok Sabha, which elicited a sharp reaction from the Sena (UBT) leader.

On Tuesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil tabled a motion to suspend Danve which was passed with a majority. PTI PR NP