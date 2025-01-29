Dare village sarpanch has no connection with mephedrone seizure case, say Mumbai police

Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) The Mumbai police probing the seizure of mephedrone worth Rs 115 crore in Maharashtra's Satara, on Wednesday said that they have so far not found any connection of the sarpanch of Dare village in the case.

The crime branch is probing the seizure of the contraband and arrested three persons in Satara.

The trio was identified as Kayam Nizar Saddam (29), Razikul Rahman (30) and Habizul Islam (25).

One of the arrested accused is from Palghar, whereas two are from Assam, he said.

The mephedrone manufacturing unit was found operating from a cowshed in Savari village in Javali taluka of Satara.

As per the investigation so far in the case, police did not find any connection with Dare's village head Ranjeet with the case, the official said, adding that misinformation was being spread on various social media platforms related to the raid.

While investigating the case, the name of one Onkar Tukaram Dighe (30) had come to surface, but after his questioning police did not find his role and he was allowed to go, he said. PTI DC NP