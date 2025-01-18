Darekar, Sarnaik urge Thane housing societies to go for self-redevelopment

Thane, Jan 18 (PTI) Member of Legislative Council Pravin Darekar on Saturday said 1,600 housing societies in Mumbai have submitted proposals for self-redevelopment and urged apartment complexes in Thane to follow the same route for “better planning and transparency”.

He was speaking at an event organised in the city by Sitaram Rane, chairman of Thane District Co-operative Housing Federation Limited, where Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik was also present.

Darekar said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is committed to promoting self-redevelopment in Maharashtra. “Through self-redevelopment, citizens can realize their dream of larger and better homes,” he said, adding that 1,600 housing societies in Mumbai have already submitted such proposals.

Sarnaik, a legislator from Thane, said, “Instead of relying on developers, societies should take the initiative themselves.” PTI COR NR