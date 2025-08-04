Darjeeling Himalayan Railway gets power boost with new NDM-6 diesel engine

Guwahati, Aug 4 (PTI) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has conducted the final trial run of the newly procured NDM-6 Diesel-Hydraulic Locomotive (DSL) for the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR).

The successful trial was conducted on the downhill route from Darjeeling to Siliguri with three coaches, NFR said in a release on Monday.

This follows the earlier successful uphill trial run from Siliguri to Darjeeling.

Two additional NDM–6 diesel locos are under procurement and will soon be introduced into the DHR.

The NDM-6 loco, specially designed for narrow gauge heritage routes like the DHR, is equipped with upgraded safety features and offers improved performance and reliability.

The loco has been introduced to enhance operational efficiency on the UNESCO World Heritage section, ensuring safer and more sustainable travel across the picturesque hill terrain.

The trial runs are a part of routine safety and performance evaluation before inducting the loco into regular service.

This development marks a significant step in preserving the charm of the DHR while incorporating modern engineering enhancements.

NFR remains committed to the preservation and modernisation of heritage railway systems like DHR, the release added. PTI DG DG MNB