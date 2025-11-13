Darjeeling Himalayan Railway to organise train ride for specially-abled kids on Children's Day

Kolkata, Nov 13 (PTI) The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) will organise a joy ride for specially-abled kids to mark Children's Day on November 14, an official said.

The initiative aims to make the joy of rail travel and the charm of the hills accessible to every child, the DHR official said.

The heritage train ride from Siliguri to Rongtong will be organised for a group of specially-abled and visually-impaired children by the DHR in collaboration with an NGO, he said.

The official also said the penultimate phase of the ‘Shatabdi’ march, commemorating 100 years of Mahatma Gandhi’s arrival in Darjeeling, will take place from Rongtong to Sukna station on Saturday.

After the march, children from Rongtong will also enjoy a heritage train experience, "echoing the spirit of unity and joy that defines DHR’s heritage," he said.

DHR is also conducting the final round of the Iron Sherpa competition on Thursday, designed to recognise the best all-round student from its catchment area, the official added.