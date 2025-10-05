Darjeeling landslide: Bengal parties express grief, urge govt to rush relief materials

Kolkata, Oct 5 (PTI) Cutting across political divides, West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, and the opposition BJP and Congress on Sunday expressed grief over the deaths of several people in landslide in Darjeeling district and urged the state administration to rush to the aid of the affected.

At least 18 people died in the landslide triggered by heavy rain which also swept away houses, destroyed a bridge and snapped road links to various areas.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya also pledged support to the affected people and the kin of the deceased.

In a post on its official X handle, the TMC said, "Our hearts go out to the families struck by the severe rainfall and landslides across Darjeeling, Kalimpong and parts of Jalpaiguri. We offer our deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones and our prayers for the swift recovery of the injured." "Relief and rescue operations are already underway. Hon'ble CM Smt. @MamataOfficial has been in constant touch with the district authorities and has urged that every possible resource be mobilised without delay. She will personally visit the affected areas to take stock of the situation," the party said.

Expressing anguish over the loss of lives, TMC heavyweight Abhishek Banerjee said large-scale devastation was caused by incessant rainfall and landslides in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and parts of Jalpaiguri, leading to loss of lives.

Mirik, Jorebunglow Sukhiapokhri and Falakata have borne the brunt of this calamity, he said in an X post.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Relief and rescue efforts are underway, with the State Disaster Management Department, the Darjeeling district administration and local volunteers working tirelessly on the ground," he said.

"I appeal to every @AITCofficial volunteer to reach out, support and assist the affected with compassion and commitment. With collective resolve and Maa Durga’s blessings, we will overcome this adversity, together," he assured.

Adhikari said that due to the incessant heavy rainfall, life in the hilly regions has been severely affected, while communication and transport links to the plains of Siliguri, Terai, and Dooars were disrupted due to landslides and flooding.

The iron bridge over the Balason River at Dudhia, connecting Siliguri and Mirik, has collapsed, the Nandigram MLA said.

"Thousands of residents are stranded, facing hardships without access to essential supplies and services. Reports of casualties are also coming in, details are yet to be ascertained," he said in a social media post.

The BJP leader urged the chief secretary to immediately mobilise resources and make adequate arrangements for the swift restoration of communication networks in these areas.

"Additionally, priority must be given to the distribution of relief materials, including food, water, medicines, and temporary shelters, to aid the people in distress to prevent further escalation of this crisis," he said.

State BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya expressed grief and condolence for the deceased and offered support of his party activists in the area to the affected people.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is grief-stricken over the tragedy and is constantly monitoring the situation with the state administration.

BJP MP of Darjeeling Raju Bista said, "Amidst disaster, I am so grateful for all the people of our region, who have come together to help and assist those who have become victims of the massive disaster facing our region." State Congress president Subhankar Sarkar asked party activists in North Bengal to come to the aid of the affected people at this hour.

He also called upon the administration to ensure there is no partiality in relief distribution and threatened to launch a movement if that happens. PTI SUS NN