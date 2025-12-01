Darjeeling Mandarin Orange gets GI tag

Kolkata, Dec 1 (PTI) The 'Darjeeling Mandarin Orange' has officially been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, an official said on Monday.

The status was formalised by the GI Registry on November 24, 2025, with Darjeeling Organic Farmers Producer Organisation (DOFPO) being the registered proprietor, while 'Uttar Banga Krishi Vishwavidyalaya' (UBKV) and PIC acted as facilitators for the application process, a UBKV official said on Monday.

"The GI tag is expected to help revive the cultivation of Darjeeling Mandarin orange, which has been in decline due to virus and pest attacks over the past 15 years. The next step involves registering all individual growers in Darjeeling and Kalimpong regions as 'Authorised Users' so they can legally use the GI label and receive fair value for their produce," the official said.

The fruit has been an integral part of local heritage and has helped the economy for generations.

Expressing happiness over the GI recognition, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista said in a statement, "I congratulate Darjeeling Organic Farm Producers Organisation (DOFPO) in Mirik, the Patent Information Centre (PIC) of the West Bengal State Council of Science and Technology (WBSCS&T) and the Uttar Banga Krishi Vishwavidyalay for their tireless work in securing official Geographical Indication (GI) status for the famous Darjeeling Mandarin Orange (Citrus reticulata Blanco)." This makes it the second product from our region, after Dalley Khorsani, to earn this coveted recognition, Bista, the BJP MP, said.

"The GI tag celebrates the unique qualities of our 'suntala' (as known in the hills) grown only in the cool, misty hills of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. Its sweetness, aroma, and distinct flavour come from the special climate and soil that make our mandarins unlike any other," he said.

He expressed hope that the GI recognition will help orange farmers.

"It will enable our Darjeeling Mandarin Orange to gain greater authenticity and market value. It will open up doors to premium national and international markets. Further, it will help prevent misuse of the "Darjeeling" brand and ensure that farmers receive better prices for genuine fruit grown in our hills. This new status also encourages investment, better farming practices, and renewed interest among young growers," he said.

The Darjeeling MP also expressed hope that through unified efforts like this, other products from the Hills like cardamom, ginger, iskus, plum, rayo-ko-saag, garendal (passion fruit), masem ko daal, bhadrase, pineapple, kaulo will be brought under the GI status. PTI SUS RG