Darjeeling ropeway to Surajkund mela: Major ride and cable car accidents in India

New Delhi: (PTI) The swing ride collapse at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Haryana has brought back memories of several accidents involving amusement rides and cable cars reported in India over the years.

The incident took place at the mela venue in Faridabad on Saturday when a giant swing malfunctioned and collapsed mid-operation, killing a police inspector and injuring others. The authorities have halted ride operations and ordered an inquiry.

Here is a list of major amusement ride and cable car accidents in India over the years: * Jhabua fair, Madhya Pradesh (2026): A giant swing collapsed at a local fair on January 19, 2026, injuring around 14 schoolchildren. The district administration ordered a magisterial inquiry and suspended the ride.

* South West Delhi amusement park (2025): A 24-year-old woman died on April 3, 2025, after falling from a roller coaster due to a seat belt failure. The ride was shut down, and police initiated action against those responsible for maintenance.

* VGP Universal Kingdom, Chennai (2025): A thrill ride stalled mid-air on May 28, 2025, leaving at least 30 riders stranded for nearly three hours. Fire and rescue teams evacuated passengers, and the ride was closed for inspection.

* Kagal fair, Kolhapur, Maharashtra (2025): A tower ride malfunctioned on October 25, 2025, leaving 18 people stranded nearly 80 feet above the ground for several hours. Fire services rescued the riders safely, and authorities ordered safety checks of all rides at the fair.

* Pavagadh hill ropeway, Gujarat (2025): A cable snapped on a cargo ropeway on September 6, 2025, killing six people. Police registered an accidental death case, and a technical committee was formed to investigate the incident.

* Nainital ropeway, Uttarakhand (2023): A technical snag halted the Nainital cable car mid-route on July 27, 2023, stranding 12 passengers, including six foreign tourists, mid-air. All were rescued safely, and services resumed after repairs and safety inspections.

* Trikut ropeway, Deoghar, Jharkhand (2022): Two cable cars collided mid-air on April 10, 2022, killing two people and leaving dozens stranded for hours. The state government ordered an inquiry and later blacklisted the private operator.

* Kankaria Amusement Park, Ahmedabad (2019): A pendulum ride at Kankaria Amusement Park in Ahmedabad crashed on July 14, 2019, after a pipe on the main shaft broke, killing two people and injuring nearly 30 others. Authorities immediately suspended the ride and ordered a safety audit of the park.

* Darjeeling ropeway, West Bengal (2003): Several cable cars slipped due to a mechanical failure, killing four people and injuring several others on October 19, 2003. The ropeway was shut down for an extended period and later overhauled.