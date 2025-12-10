Darjeeling tea facing existential crisis, needs urgent policy intervention: Shringla in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) BJP-nominated Rajya Sabha member Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday raised concerns over the declining fortunes of Darjeeling tea, saying the tea industry is facing multiple challenges, including a surge in low-quality imports, climate stress and financial unviability of estates.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Upper House, Shringla, a former foreign secretary, said Darjeeling tea, which carries a geographical indication (GI) tag and is globally recognised as a quality Indian brand, is "not just a product" but "part of our culture, our mornings, our memories".

He pointed out that over 10 lakh workers and farmers, and more than 60 lakh families, depend on the tea sector.

The member highlighted that imports from African countries and Nepal have risen by nearly 45 per cent in the first half of 2025 alone, raising concerns that such imports are diluting the value of Indian teas, particularly Darjeeling.

"Low-quality foreign teas are being sold in domestic and foreign markets under the Darjeeling name, causing immense harm to the reputation of genuine Indian tea," he said.

Adding to the industry's woes, production of Darjeeling tea has dropped significantly from 14.1 million kg in the 1970s to just 5.1 million kg in 2024. Shringla attributed this to ecological distress, with forest cover thinning rapidly and soil drying out, forcing growers to rely on artificial irrigation.

He also flagged economic and social challenges, noting that many estates are financially unviable, labourers face an uncertain future, and issues related to land leases and ownership rights remain unresolved for years.

Calling Darjeeling tea "the pride of India", Shringla recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had served it to heads of state and government during the G20 Summit in New Delhi in September 2023.

"It is in our national interest that we preserve this heritage," he said.

While acknowledging that the Tea Board of India has done "a remarkably good job" in protecting the industry, Shringla suggested it may be time to redefine the board's scope and objectives in light of current challenges.

He also emphasised the need to promote Indian tea more aggressively. PTI LUX DRR