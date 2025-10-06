'Dark chapter in Indian history': Odisha Congress condemns attack on CJI

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Congress president Bhakta Charan Das strongly condemned the attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai during court proceedings on Monday.

In a shocking breach of decorum, a 71-year-old lawyer allegedly tried to hurl a shoe at the CJI during court proceedings, but was stopped by alert security personnel.

In a post on X, Das said, "Words fall short to condemn this vile attempt to attack and intimidate CJI Justice B R Gavai. This marks a dark chapter in India's history." "I stand firmly with Hon'ble Justice Gavai who rose from a humble Dalit background to the highest authority of our nation's judiciary," he wrote.

Another senior Congress leader, Niranjan Patnaik, also condemned the incident and said no power or ideology should ever be allowed to undermine the dignity of institutions of the country.

"I could never have imagined India would come to this. The politics of hatred has reached such depths that a shoe is hurled, and an attempt is made to intimidate Hon'ble Chief Justice B R Gavai, an act that strikes at the very foundation of our republic. The judiciary must remain fearless and independent for democracy to survive," Patnaik wrote on X.

"I stand in solidarity with Hon'ble Justice Gavai, whose journey from a Dalit background to the highest judicial office embodies the true spirit of India's constitutional promise of equality and justice," he added.