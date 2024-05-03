‘Daro Mat, Bhago Mat’: Modi trolls Rahul for leaving Amethi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the twitter trolls as he took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi for abandoning Amethi and contesting from Rae Bareli in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisment

Addressing a rally at Bardhaman in West Bengal, Modi said, “He used to say daro mat. I will also say daro mat. Bhago mat.”

The Congress on Friday announced that Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Rae Bareli seat, the constituency held by his mother Sonia Gandhi earlier.

Kishori Lal Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhi family, has been fielded from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, the party said in a statement.