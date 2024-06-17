Darshan arrest case: No soft corner for anyone, says Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday asserted that there was no question of showing soft corner for anyone with regard to investigation into the Renukaswamy murder case in which Kannada actor Darshan and his actress friend Pavithra Gowda have been arrested.

He said the police will initiate action without any consideration.

"There is no question of protecting or showing soft corner for anyone. We will not succumb to any such things," Parameshwara told reporters.

Declining to disclose sensitive information openly in public, the home minister said the investigation report will be out after the probe.

When asked about when the investigation will be completed, Parameshwara said it is left to the team probing it.

"Whatever action has to be taken as per law will be initiated. I and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have said time and again that we will take action without any consideration," he added.

Regarding the re-induction of inspector Girish Naik in the investigation team, the home minister said such changes are subject to administrative requirements and it is left to the police department to decide who should be part of the investigation.

Darshan, Gowda and his 17 aides were arrested on charges of murdering Renukaswamy from Chitradurga on June 8 for allegedly sending obscene messages to Gowda.