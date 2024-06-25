Darshan case: Murdered Renukaswamy's parents meet CM Siddaramaiah, seek govt job for wife

Bengaluru, Jun 25 (PTI) The parents of Renukaswamy, in whose murder case Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa is an accused, on Tuesday met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and expressed satisfaction about the ongoing police probe into the death of their son.

They also sought a government job for Renukaswamy's wife, who is pregnant.

A total of 17 people including Darshan and his friend Pavithra Gowda, are accused in the murder case.

According to police sources, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder. His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli here on June 9.

The Chief Minister has responded positively to the request made by Renukaswamy's parents regarding a government job for their daughter in-law, his office said in a statement.

Darshan and other accused are currently in judicial custody.

According to sources, one of the accused, Raghavendra, who is part of Darshan's fan club in Chitradurga, had brought Renukaswamy to a shed in R R Nagar here, on the pretext that Darshan wanted to meet him. It was in this shed that he was allegedly tortured and killed on June 8.

The investigation team is believed to have gathered enough evidence including CCTV footage, which could establish that Darshan was present during the alleged assault on Renukaswamy, leading to his death, sources said. PTI KSU SS