Darul Uloom Deoband says it has no social media presence, fake accounts operating in its name

Saharanpur (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has said that it has no official account on social media and that all the accounts in its name on various social media platforms are fake.

Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani, head of Islamic educational institution Darul Uloom, said in a statement on Saturday that those running such accounts should stop creating confusion.

Nomani said all the news and announcements related to Darul Uloom are updated only on the official website of the institution.

"There are many accounts in the name of Darul Uloom Deoband on various social media platforms, whose DP (display picture) also has a photo of Darul Uloom. Whatever news related to Darul Uloom is posted on these accounts is not operated by the Darul Uloom management system and all of them are fake," he said.

Nomani said that fake accounts running in the name of Darul Uloom on social media cause misunderstanding and controversy, so he appeals to those running fake accounts to close them immediately because this is against the principles and credibility of the institution.