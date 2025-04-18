Darwin archives, Geneva Conventions, UDHR now in UNESCO's Memory of the World Register

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Documentary heritage related to the life and work of naturalist Charles Darwin, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) adopted by the UN in 1948 and the Geneva Conventions that contain the main rules aimed at limiting the brutality of war are now part of the UNESCO's Memory of the World Register.

The world body has added 74 new documentary heritage collections to its Memory of the World Register, bringing the total number of inscribed collections to 570.

Among the newly-inscribed collections, 14 pertain to scientific documentary heritage.

The archives of Darwin, the literary estate of German philosopher, poet and composer Friedrich Nietzsche, and representative radiographs from the Wilhelm Conrad Roentgen estate now find a place in the coveted register.

Darwin's theory of evolution by natural selection revolutionised human understanding of nature and humanity's place within it.

"A remarkable collection documenting Darwin's professional life is preserved across several institutions, including Cambridge University Library, English Heritage (Down House), the Natural History Museum, the Linnean Society, the Royal Botanic Gardens Kew and the John Murray Archive at the National Library of Scotland," the UNESCO said in its citation list about the new inscriptions.

They record his early research during the Beagle voyage, his first speculation on and elaboration of the species theory, his extensive observations and experiments, his collaborations with people and the complex reception of his work. The collections include early photographs, correspondence and notebooks, the UNESCO said.

This nomination was sent by the United Kingdom.

Some of the landmark treaties marking major milestones of multilateralism have also been included in the register.

Several collections document key moments in international cooperation, including the Geneva Conventions (1864-1949) and their protocols (1977-2005), the UDHR and the 1991 Windhoek Declaration, a global reference for press freedom, the UNESCO said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Geneva Conventions (1864, 1906, 1929, 1949) and their Additional Protocols (1977, 2005) are international treaties that contain the main rules aimed at limiting the brutality of war. They protect all those who do not take part in hostilities -- such as civilians, medical personnel and humanitarian organisations -- as well as those who are no longer engaged in combat, including the wounded, sick, shipwrecked, prisoners of war," the UNESCO said in its citation list.

"As a cornerstone of international humanitarian law, the Geneva Conventions reflect the will of States Parties to protect those affected by armed conflicts. Switzerland serves as the depository and is responsible for preserving the original documents," it said.

This nomination was submitted by Switzerland.

Drafting of the International Bill of Human Rights -- UN Archives and UN Official Documents -- 1946 to 1966 is also among the new entrants to the UNESCO register.

"For the first time in history, in 1948, countries agreed on a comprehensive list of inalienable and indivisible human rights. In December of that year, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), a landmark document that profoundly shaped the development of international human rights law," its citation reads.

Drafted by representatives from different legal and cultural backgrounds across the globe, it was proclaimed by the General Assembly as a common standard of achievement for all peoples and nations.

"It sets out fundamental human rights to be universally protected and has been translated into over 550 languages. The UDHR has paved the way for the adoption of more than 70 human rights treaties, applied today on a permanent basis at global and regional levels," the citation adds.

Entries on scientific revolutions, women's contribution to history and major milestones of multilateralism from 72 countries and four international organisations are included in the register, according to the UNESCO.

The register consists of books, manuscripts, maps, photographs, sound or video recordings as a documentary heritage of humanity.

The development comes on World Heritage Day on April 18.

This year's theme for World Heritage Day is "Heritage under threat from disaster and conflicts", where awareness is being spread on safeguarding heritage sites from natural or manmade disasters, threats or conflicts.

Ithaf Al-Mahbub, submitted by Egypt, documents the Arab world's contributions to astronomy, planetary movement, celestial bodies and astrological analysis during the first millennium of our era, the UNESCO said.

Kitab Al-Qanun fi Al-Tibb: the Book of Medical Laws (Book Four) (Nigeria); the archives, engravings and manuscripts used by the Bollandists (17th-18th centuries) (Belgium); the Carlos Chagas Archive that reflects the scientific, social and cultural contexts of the discovery of the disease that bears his name, as well as his fight for science and health as aspects of social importance and as a duty of the State (Brazil); Trilingual Inscription (TribhashaSellipiya), a stone tablet with Chinese, Persian and Tamil inscriptions praising Buddha, Vishnu and Allah, have also been added to the register.

Discovered in 1911 in Sri Lanka by a British engineer, Trilingual Inscription is now preserved in the Colombo National Museum, with a replica exhibited in the Galle National Museum. The nomination was submitted by China and Sri Lanka. PTI KND RC