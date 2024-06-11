Dasara elephant Ashwatthama dies allegedly due to electrocution

Mysuru (Karnataka), Jul 11 (PTI) Dasara elephant 'Ashwatthama', died due to alleged electrocution in the early hours of Tuesday, official sources said.

The thirty-eight-year-old elephant allegedly came in contact with the solar fencing amid rainfall at the Bhimanakatte elephant camp of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve (NTR) in Hunsur taluk here, they said.

The elephant was cremated, after a post-mortem was conducted in the presence of senior officials and veterinarians.

Ashwatthama was rescued from Sakleshpur taluk in Hassan district in 2017. He participated in the famous Dasara Jumbo Savari procession held at the Mysore Palace premises in 2021, during the pandemic, and also in 2022.

Condoling Ashwatthama's death, Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre said the elephant reportedly fell on the solar electric fence and died, and officials have been directed to inquire into the death and submit a report.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too has expressed grief over Ashwatthama's death.

"The death of Ashwatthama, the elephant who participated in the Mysuru Dasara and won the appreciation of millions of people, is painful. Due to his calm nature and solemnity, he soon became a part of the world famous Dasara, serving mother (Goddess) Chamundeshwari. Ashwatthama's memory will remain forever in our hearts," he posted on 'X'. PTI KSU SS